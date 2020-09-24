Lisa Vanderpump Shades Fired ‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp

Vanderpump Rules star Lisa Vanderpump wasted no time in throwing shade at her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmate, Teddi Mellencamp.

It was announced earlier this week that Teddi had been fired from the franchise.

“People said because she was boring. I certainly didn’t have a good experience with her, so boring would be one of the nicer things that I could say,” Lisa during an episode of her podcast, All Things Vanderpump.

She also referenced claims against Teddi of her weight loss program being a scam.

“I think there was something of contention about her business. Something about 500 calories a day,” LVP said. “I don’t know how anybody can survive on 500 calories a day. I think I eat 500 calories between 2:30 and 4:30 a.m. when I’m up in the night. […] I guess whatever works for you — but apparently it didn’t for everybody.”

LVP shadily entered her commentary, “Anyway, wish Teddi Mellencamp all the best… said no one ever. Okay, moving on.”