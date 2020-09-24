Lisa Vanderpump Shades Fired ‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Vanderpump Rules star Lisa Vanderpump wasted no time in throwing shade at her former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmate, Teddi Mellencamp.

It was announced earlier this week that Teddi had been fired from the franchise.

“People said because she was boring. I certainly didn’t have a good experience with her, so boring would be one of the nicer things that I could say,” Lisa during an episode of her podcast, All Things Vanderpump. 

