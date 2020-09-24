Leah McSweeney To Now Earn $10K Per Episode Of ‘RHONY’

Newbie Leah McSweeney will be returning to Real Housewife of New York for a second season — and she will reportedly now make $10,000 an episode.

Last week, rumors surfaced that Leah may not return to the series, despite being a fan favorite — after being offered just $3,000 per episode.

Last season, which was Leah’s first, she reportedly made $60,000 for the entire season.

Earlier this year, reports surfaced online that Bravo intended to slash some of it’s top salaries — and some of the franchise’s biggest stars earn hundreds of thousands of dollars per episode.

A source told Radar Online, “Bravo has rolled out a new talent agreement which doesn’t guarantee the ladies will be featured in every episode.

“No one is safe. They will no longer be giving huge contracts to the returning ladies. The ladies are uneasy about the new contracts and now they know they have to deliver the drama or risk not getting paid.”