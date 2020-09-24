Leah McSweeney To Now Earn $10K Per Episode Of ‘RHONY’

Newbie Leah McSweeney will be returning to Real Housewife of New York for a second season — and she will reportedly now make $10,000 an episode.

Last week, rumors surfaced that Leah may not return to the series, despite being a fan favorite — after being offered just $3,000 per episode.

Last season, which was Leah’s first, she reportedly made $60,000 for the entire season.

Earlier this year, reports surfaced online that Bravo intended to slash some of it’s top salaries — and some of the franchise’s biggest stars earn hundreds of thousands of dollars per episode.

