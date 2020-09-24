KUWTK Superfan Millie Bobby Brown Reacts to the Show Ending

“I’m obsessed with them,” Brown said. “I follow them on social media. I think that they are just like really great. They’re so entertaining. They have their own like language. Like instead of saying I swear they’re like ‘Bible!’ And then they’re like, ‘Okurrr!’ It means like OK. It’s like, ‘Okurrr!'”

The very next day after Brown’s interview aired, the famous family responded with a series of loving tweets.

“It’s a mutual love fest!! I LOVE you @milliebbrown!” Khloe Kardashian wrote in November 2017. “#Okurrrrttt this video made me smile from ear to ear BIBLE.”

Millie responded, “Omg… I was on a plane and the stress watching the airplane mode not going off to tweet this!! Thank you and much love to all of u guys.”