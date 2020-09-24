Kris Jenner Teases That Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson May Be Working on Baby No. 2

WENN/ FayesVision/Instar/Apega

Khloe and her basketball player ex-boyfriend, who are parents to their 2-year-old daughter True Thompson, have been rumored to be giving their relationship another try.

Kris Jenner apparently further fuels rumors that daughter Khloe Kardashian and her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson are expecting second child together. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star hints that the their baby No. 2 might be underway during her appearance in the Thursday, September 24 episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show“.

In the outing, the momager talked about having ten grandchildren before she was asked if there are going to be any more on the way after quarantine. Playing coy, Kris responded, “I don’t know. Like I keep thinking that’s a lot of grandkids but you never know. Khloe and Tristan are hanging out a lot, so maybe more with them.”

The 64-year-old reality TV star went on teasing, “You never know around here. Like I said, I never count anybody out for the count. You never know what’s going to happen. I guess that’s why we’ve been around for all these seasons. 20 season.”





Khloe and Tristan, who are parents to their 2-year-old daughter True Thompson, have been rumored to be giving their relationship another try. “Tristan is working hard to prove himself and has been a great dad to True,” so a source previously claimed to PEOPLE. The informant also noted that during Khloe’s 36th birthday bash in June, the Good American founder and the Cleveland Cavaliers player “acted like were back together.”

Another source also claimed that following their split, which was caused by Tristan’s alleged affair with Jordyn Woods, the have remained friendly.

They even discussed the possibility of having a second child together as they spend a lot of time together while self-isolating amid the coronavirus pandemic. “The lockdown made them closer,” the source said. “They hadn’t spent this much time together since they lived in Cleveland. They have had an amazing spring with True in L.A.”