Kodak Black Pleads With Donald Trump to Reduce His Sentence

The ‘Zeze’ rapper has sent a petition to the current President of the United States, seeking to lessen his sentence as his lawyers insist his punishment is too heavy.

–

Kodak Black has requested U.S. leader Donald Trump commute his sentence in his federal gun case.

The hitmaker had faced up to 10 years behind bars for falsifying information on federal forms to purchase three firearms in Miami, Florida, but he reached a plea deal with prosecutors to serve the next 46 months in prison, with the following three years on supervised release, in exchange for his cooperation.

According to his attorneys Bradford Cohen and Jonathan Schwartz, however, the average sentence for the same crime is 18 months, and the “Zeze” star’s legal team has sent a petition to Trump, which has been obtained by TMZ, seeking to have his sentence commuted accordingly.

Kodak, real name Bill Kahan Kapri, remains behind bars in a maximum-security federal prison in Kentucky, but Cohen insists it’s not warranted and officials at the Bureau of Prisons “erroneously” viewed him as level four criminal history.

Cohen claims the judge only put Kodak at a level two, which means he could be housed at a lower security prison. He furthermore alleges he’s being unfairly punished for assaulting a prison guard in Miami, Florida, repeating their earlier claim that the star was set up and possibly drugged.

Kodak was only supposed to get a six-month sentence for the crime, but instead ended up with year-long punishment, which has kept him in total lockdown since last September (19).

The petition also claims Kodak’s suffering beatings at the hands of guards, religious suppression, and mental abuse in jail. He is already suing the Federal Bureau of Prisons for alleged torture and denial of access to a rabbi, which his attorney’s claim is a violation of his constitutional rights.