Karl-Anthony Towns Gets Handsy With Jordyn Woods While Wishing Her Happy Birthday

Instagram

Not only wishing her a happy birthday, but the basketball player also showers the social media star with presents that include two Birkin bags and a Chanel bag.

–

Jordyn Woods is receiving a lot of love on her birthday. The social media star celebrated her birthday on Wednesday, September 23, and Karl-Anthony Towns apparently took this chance to make their romance Instagram official when he wished Jordyn a happy birthday through a post shared on the social media site.

Hopping on Instagram Stories, Karl shared a photo of him and Jordyn went matching in black as the latter put her curvaceous body full on display with a tight dress. Meanwhile, the NBA star kept things casual in a T-shirt and black-and-white pants, getting a little bit naughty by grabbing her booty. “Happy BDAY Queen,” he wrote alongside the snap.

<br />

Her sister Jodie also confirmed rumors of their romance by uploading on the photo-sharing site a snap of the couple posing in front of a car. In the caption of the post, Jodie called the pair her “parents.”

Jordyn herself has been documenting her birthday trip on her own account. Karl was featured in several of the posts she shared, including a video that showed him dancing on a boat. The influencer captioned the clip, “Someone come get him,” before revealing to her fans what kind of gifts her boyfriend presented to her: two Birkin bags, a Chanel bag and a Michael Jordan jersey that has the NBA legend’s sign written on it.

<br />

Jordyn and Karl were first rumored dating in mid-2019 after they were spotted hanging out together. She denied the rumors in August, saying, “Karl is like a brother to me.” Though so, the two continue to have a close relationship and in December, Karl reignited the dating speculation as he reposted the former reality TV star’s Instagram story that said, “Someone somewhere is still discussing the old you because they don’t have access to the new you.” He captioned it simply with “Facts.”