Jordyn Woods has been celebrating her Jordan Year, and it looks like she and NBA player Karl-Anthony Towns may have officially confirmed their relationship status. For a while, it has been rumored that they have been an item. They have also been spotted out together a few times, but still, nothing really confirmed their relationship status.

However, aside from them being hugged up during her birthday celebration, Karl definitely did it big in the gift department.

Jordyn took to social media to show that Karl got her not one, but TWO Birkin bags, and a Chanel bag. However, it didn’t end there. In honor of her turning 23-years-old, he also gifted her an autographed Michael Jordan Bulls jersey.

Jordyn was all smiles as she showed off her new gifts.

She said, “It’s just pressure…wow,” as she tagged Karl in her Instagram story post.”

Prior to the gift-giving portion of the celebration, Jordyn and Karl were also seen hugged up on a boat as they both rocked Michael Jordan’s #23 jersey.

View this post on Instagram #PressPlay: #KarlAnthonyTowns came through with the gifts for #JordynWoods as she celebrated her Jordan Year!! Aside from 3 new purses he also got her a signed #MichaelJordan jersey as well!! (SWIPE) ( : @chinkylilthang) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 24, 2020 at 4:32am PDT

It’s safe to say that Karl-Anthony Towns gets an A+ in the gift-giving department.

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post Jordyn Woods Shows Off Her Birthday Gifts From Karl-Anthony Towns appeared first on The Shade Room.