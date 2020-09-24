Johnny Cash’s Drummer W.S. ‘Fluke’ Holland Dies at 85

wsflukeholland.com

The musician who was once known as the Father of the Drums has passed away at the age of 85 in his home in Jackson, Tennessee after he suffered from a short illness.

According to an obituary on the website of the George A. Smith & Sons Funeral Home in Jackson, Tennessee, Holland passed away at home on Wednesday (23Sep20) following a short illness.

He’s survived by wife Joyce and two daughters, Kim and Krista. A funeral will be held on Saturday (26Sep20).

While Holland was the first man to ever play a full drum set at the Grand Ole Opry, he was most famous for being Cash’s drummer for nearly four decades. He also acted as Cash’s road manager for 37 years.

Prior to working with Cash on the albums “At Folsom Prison” and “At San Quentin”, Holland had worked with Carl Perkins and even played the drums on the star’s famous recording of “Blue Suede Shoes”. He toured with Perkins’ band until 1960, when he was signed up by Cash to be part of his backing band – a role which earned him the nickname ‘Father of the Drums.’

Holland retired in 1997 but stayed involved in the music business until 2019.

His daughter Kim paid tribute on Facebook, posting in the wake of his passing, “I am broken hearted that we lost our dad today. There will never be another one like him. We will love and miss him forever.”

Family friends and other family members were also quick to send support and prayer on the social media.