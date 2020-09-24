John Legend Points Out the Importance of Couples Therapy in His Marriage to Chrissy Teigen

Instagram

The ‘All of Me’ hitmaker, who is expecting a third child with his wife, argues that the existence of a third party help the two of them ensure they are meeting each another’s needs.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are relying on couples therapy to strengthen their relationship as they await the arrival of their third child.

The “Beauty and the Beast” singer reveals he and his model wife look to outside support when it comes to ensuring they are meeting each another’s needs.

“It sounds obvious but being with someone you really care about, respect and enjoy being around, I think that’s the crucial foundation,” the EGOT winner tells Cosmopolitan UK. “Then communicating, being considerate, listening to your partner and making sure their needs are met.

“We go to therapy sometimes. I think every couple, who has been together for a long time could use time to talk with a third party to help with whatever concerns they have,” he went on to say.

<br />

The star, who shares kids Luna, four, and Miles, two, with the model has also learned to dismiss minor arguments, especially at a time when they must spend a considerable time together indoors.

“There’s always a moment when you’ll annoy your partner or do something inconsiderate,” John adds. “Usually my fault. We don’t have big knock-downs. We really have a great life together and I’m so happy with what we’ve built. Any of the differences we have or arguments are just so minor and minuscule compared to all the great times we’ve had together.”