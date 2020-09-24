John Cena-Starring ‘Suicide Squad’ Spin-Off Gets Series Order at HBO Max

WENN/Avalon

Slated to being filming in 2021, this ‘Peacemaker’ series will consist of eight episodes and has filmmaker James Gunn in the writing and directing role of each episode.

Bosses at HBO Max have ordered a “Suicide Squad” spin-off series focused on John Cena‘s character, Peacemaker.

The small screen venture will consist of eight episodes, with James Gunn – the brains behind the upcoming “Suicide Squad” sequel movie which features the new character played by Cena – writing and directing each one.

The news comes as executives at the streaming service have greenlit a spin-off of the upcoming “The Batman” as well as DC Comics ventures “Doom Patrol“, “Harley Quinn“, “Titans“, “Swamp Thing“, “Stargirl“, and “Young Justice“.

“The Suicide Squad” producer Peter Safran will executive produce the new Peacemaker show, alongside Gunn and Cena.

“I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie,” Cena said in a statement. “I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

“Peacemaker” is slated to being filming next year (2021) while “The Suicide Squad” is scheduled to hit theatres on August 6, 2021. It will join another spin-off show on the network, who is developing a series focusing on the Gotham City Police Department. It will take place in the same universe as Matt Reeves’ upcoming film “The Batman” which stars Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader.