Jets fans organize ‘Fire Adam Gase’ protest

The New York Jets have tumbled out of the gates this season to the tune of a 0-2 record, and the team’s long-suffering fans have already grown weary of of the ongoing ineptitude.

The Jets have looked anything but competitive in the season’s first two games, losing 27-17 to the division-rival Buffalo Bills in the opener before dropping its Week 2 showdown with the San Francisco 49ers by a score of 31-13.

Now in his second season as head coach, Adam Gase is already under fire and on the hot seat. The embattled coach has received the sometimes-dreaded vote of confidence from Jets owner Christopher Johnson, but that likely just inspired a group fans to start calling for Gase’s ouster.

An intrepid and motivated contingent of Jets fans have organized a protest outside the team’s practice facility for Thursday afternoon. The stated goal is to raise awareness about how the Jets are saddled with the “worst coach in NFL history,” not to mention a “clueless” owner, and to confront the organization about it.

Details of the “Fire Adam Gase Protest” follow.