Jasmine Tookes Engaged to Snapchat Executive During Surprise Trip to Utah

The brunette beauty says yes when her boyfriend of four years, Juan David Borrero, gets down on his knee as he took her on a surprise romantic getaway in Utah.

Victoria’s Secret stunner Jasmine Tookes is engaged.

The model has accepted Snapchat executive Juan David Borrero‘s proposal and announced the news, together with a first look at her glittering new ring, on Instagram.

“Si, mi amor!” she captioned one photo from the spot where her man asked her to marry him.

Another snap featured the beauty and her new fiance toasting their engagement with a glass of champagne.

Borrero popped the question with a custom Ritani ring, People reveals, featuring a seven-carat oval-cut diamond set in yellow gold. The ring is valued at over $250,000 (£196,000).

“It was a complete surprise!” she told Vogue. Borrero took her on a romantic getaway after she finished with her meeting and, along the way, he blindfolded her. “He came downstairs to tell me to pack my bags for a surprise trip that we were leaving for in two hours,” she revealed.

He first took her on a walk down the memory lane by stopping by a cafe where they first met. “Then we hopped on a helicopter which flew us to the most beautiful, otherworldly-like secluded place in the middle of the desert rocks in Utah. It was just us,” she said.

“On the ground was a bunch of rocks which spelled out WYMM? At first glance, I didn’t know what this meant, but it immediately dawned on me that it meant ‘Will you marry me?’ As I was processing this, I heard a drone flying from above which had a string hanging from it with a small black pouch below. This is how the ring was delivered to him.”

“I was in complete disbelief and immediately burst into tears because this was something I did not expect. After lots of happy tears, I obviously said yes, and this was honestly the best day I could’ve ever imagined. We are very excited and looking forward to a future filled with lots of love and happiness.”

Jasmine Tookes, 29, and Juan David Borrero, 30, have been dating since 2016.