Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 1.11% By .com

© . Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 1.11%



.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the fell 1.11%.

The best performers of the session on the were Tokyo Electron Ltd. (T:), which rose 2.01% or 540.0 points to trade at 27460.0 at the close. Meanwhile, NEC Corp. (T:) added 1.52% or 90.0 points to end at 6000.0 and Olympus Corp. (T:) was up 1.20% or 25.0 points to 2106.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (T:), which fell 8.69% or 155.0 points to trade at 1629.0 at the close. Toho Zinc Co., Ltd. (T:) declined 6.17% or 125.0 points to end at 1902.0 and JFE Holdings, Inc. (T:) was down 6.13% or 48.0 points to 735.0.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2718 to 808 and 164 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 22.64.

Crude oil for November delivery was down 0.85% or 0.34 to $39.59 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November fell 0.81% or 0.34 to hit $41.43 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract fell 0.51% or 9.45 to trade at $1858.95 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was down 0.11% to 105.25, while EUR/JPY fell 0.14% to 122.68.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.02% at 94.460.