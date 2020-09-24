Jana Kramer & Mike Caussin Talk Sex Addiction, RHOBH & More

Telling all about their tell-all!

Jana Kramer and husband Mike Caussin stopped by Thursday, Sept. 24’s Daily Pop to talk about their newly released memoir, The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully, and their relationship struggles that led them to write the book in the first place.

According to the couple, these struggles included resentment, infidelity and sex addiction—all of which were obviously difficult to overcome. But even though The Good Fight details how they were able to do so, Jana and Mike made it clear that the memoir shouldn’t serve as a “how-to” relationship manual.

“For us, you know, this whole book isn’t necessarily even advice,” Mike told E! co-host Carissa Culiner. “It’s just, we’ve done so much work therapeutically on ourselves and as a couple over the last four, five years that we’re just sharing the tools that we learned from people way smarter than us; the clinical professionals that taught us these tools.”