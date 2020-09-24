James Corden Addresses Rumors About Replacing Ellen DeGeneres

The topic of DeGeneres came up during a game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.” However, she wasn’t the only celebrity Keys and Corden discussed during the game. The 39-year-old singer also asked the Carpool Karaoke star to rank previous Grammy hosts: Corden, Keys or LL Cool J. As fans are well aware, if a player in the game doesn’t answer a question, then they have to eat an unsavory item. Turns out, Corden was more willing to fill his guts than spill his guts this time around, and he downed a glass of hot dog juice. He also ate pork tongue and blood jelly to avoid revealing whether Harry Styles or BTS‘s Jimin was his favorite friend.

As for Keys, she answered almost every question. She even ranked the singing voices of her former The Voice coaches, noting one of them didn’t have her phone number.

“I’ll just put him last,” she said. “Gwen Stefani is best, Adam Levine is second and Blake Shelton is the worst.”