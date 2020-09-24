IWBI Announces Menarco as the First in Southeast Asia to Achieve WELL Health-Safety Rating for Facility Operations and Management

Article content continued

To learn more about the WELL Health-Safety Rating, visit https://www.wellcertified.com/health-safety.

About Menarco Development:

Menarco Development Corporation (Menarco) was established in 2014 by the Jimenez Family, chaired by Menardo R. Jimenez (GMA Network) and founded by Carmen Jimenez-Ong, with a vision to become a globally-trusted voice in creating humanity-centered spaces to work, play and live in. Anchored on the principle that one’s built environment affects performance, health, and behavior, Carmen took on the task of building a superior office tower – one that meets international standards of wellness and sustainability. The result is Menarco Tower, a multi-awarded, 32-storey, corporate office landmark which was completed in 2017. It is considered the healthiest building in Southeast Asia for being the first and only WELL Certified™ Gold building in the region. It is not only good for the people, but also the earth, with its LEED ™ Gold certification. Today, Menarco proudly stands as not only the healthiest, but also the safest building, after having earned the much coveted Health & Safety Rating ™ from IWBI. Menarco is second in the world to achieve this accolade, next to Yankee Stadium.

With the Menarco Tower as proof of its ability to deliver on its vision, Menarco Development Corporation is leading and changing the property development landscape in the Philippines by spearheading the development of healthy, more human-centered spaces — putting You Above All. For more information, click here. Facebook: facebook.com/MenarcoDevCorp; InstagramL @menarcotower