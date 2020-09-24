Israeli regulators propose Bitcoin be taxed as a currency, not an asset By Cointelegraph

Israeli regulators propose Bitcoin be taxed as a currency, not an asset
Four members of the Israeli legislature are recommending that digital currencies be treated more like fiat for tax purposes.
According to a report from Israeli news outlet Globes, Knesset members MK Oded Forer, Yevgeny Soba, Yulia Malinovsky, and Alex Kushnir proposed on Sept. 22 that the government body amend existing tax law so that digital currencies like (BTC) would not be subject to capital gains taxes. Under current income tax policy, Bitcoin is treated as an asset and taxed 25% whenever individuals convert their tokens into fiat, or 15% for short-term lenders.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.