Hunter killed by grizzly in Alaska park

A hunter has been killed by a grizzly bear in Alaska’s Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve.
It’s the first-known grizzly attack death in the U.S.’s largest national park.
Park officials said in a statement that the hunter was killed Sunday. They were attacked while the hunter and a friend were near the Chisana River drainage.
The two were on a 10-day moose hunt.
The hunter’s identity has not been released pending an investigation.
A message left with the park seeking more information Wednesday wasn’t immediately returned.
Officials said the incident is the first deadly encounter with a grizzly bear since the park was established 40 years ago.
The closet community to the park is Copper Center, which is about 322 kilometres northeast of Anchorage.