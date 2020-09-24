Hunter killed by grizzly in Alaska park

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

A hunter has been killed by a grizzly bear in Alaska’s Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve.

It’s the first-known grizzly attack death in the U.S.’s largest national park.

Park officials said in a statement that the hunter was killed Sunday. They were attacked while the hunter and a friend were near the Chisana River drainage.

The two were on a 10-day moose hunt. 

The hunter’s identity has not been released pending an investigation.

A message left with the park seeking more information Wednesday wasn’t immediately returned.

Officials said the incident is the first deadly encounter with a grizzly bear since the park was established 40 years ago.

The closet community to the park is Copper Center, which is about 322 kilometres northeast of Anchorage.

