How to watch Lincoln City vs Liverpool: Live stream Carabao Cup football online from anywhere

In-between league fixtures, round three of the Carabao Cup takes place this week with a number of top Premier League teams now involved in the competition. Lincoln City of League One host current Premier League title holders Liverpool at Sincil Bank in today’s game. Don’t miss a moment with our Lincoln vs Liverpool live stream guide.

Liverpool enter the Carabao Cup at this third-round stage owing to their participation in European football. They go into tonight’s game as obvious favorites having won the Premier League last season and with the wealth of talent at the club.

The Reds have won the EFL Cup a record eight times, though the last time they lifted the trophy was in 2012. Their last appearance in the final was in 2016 where they were beaten by Manchester City. Last year, Jurgen Klopp’s side exited the competition at the quarter-final stage after a 5-0 loss to Aston Villa. A vastly inexperienced side was fielded that day while the first-team squad participated in the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup in Qatar.

Since returning to Premier League football, Liverpool have recorded two victories in their opening two games with wins at home to newly-promoted Leeds United and away at Chelsea.

Lincoln failed to progress past round two last year though have had recent success in cup competitions, reaching the FA Cup quarter-finals in 2016/17. The Imps defeated fellow League One side Crewe Alexandra 2-1 and League Two team Bradford 5-0 in order to earn a place in the third round.

Michael Appleton’s side also holds a 100% record in other competitions so far in this campaign with two league victories and a penalty win in the EFL Trophy. Despite Liverpool having used the Carabao Cup to give younger players competitive game experience in recent years, they will pose a much different threat to any team Lincoln have faced so far this season.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of Lincoln vs Liverpool no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

Lincoln City vs Liverpool: Where and when?

All eyes will be on Sincil Bank on Thursday for this match which is set to take place behind closed doors. Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST local time.

That makes it a 2:45pm ET / 11:45am PT start for U.S. folks tuning in. For those watching the game from Australia, it’s a 4:45am AEST start on Friday morning.

Watch Lincoln City vs Liverpool online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the Carabao Cup further down in this guide. If you’re looking to watch the Lincoln City vs Liverpool game, but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as its likely to be geo-blocked.

That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

