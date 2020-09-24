How Rachel Went From Happy to Heartbroken on The Bradshaw Bunch

Still, the NFL legend reassured Rachel, “It isn’t whether or I like him or not. It’s whether you like him.”

“I love you more than anything in the world,” he added. “There’s nothing that would honor me more than to walk you down the aisle. I want that for you ’cause I know how bad you want it. And if it doesn’t work out, I’ll be there for you with ice cream and tequila.”

Feeling invigorated from her conversation with her dad, Rachel later talked to Dustin about why her family was giving him a rough time: “Dad’s got a circle and he only keeps certain people in the circle. It takes a lot of time and a lot of energy to get in the circle.”

“Once you’re in though, you’re in there for life…then other things can happen!” Rachel said, making sure to note that she was referring to relationship milestones like moving in together and marriage.

Unfortunately, things quickly took a turn for the worse. As Rachel explained to Erin the following day, Dustin seemed to be completely indifferent to taking the next steps in their relationship.