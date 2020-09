Tyler Herro put together one of the best playoff games we have ever seen from a rookie in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday night. While the 37-point performance was an outstanding personal achievement, Herro says winning for one of his teammates is his biggest source of motivation.

After he led the Miami Heat to a 112-109 win over the Boston Celtics, Herro said he is driven in part by wanting to get Jimmy Butler to the NBA Finals.