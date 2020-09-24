Here’s What’s New to Stream in October on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, and More

Are you ready for spooky season? Everyone knows the best part of the scariest month of the year are all the things to watch, from new classics to old favorites. Even if you’re not looking for your streaming options to terrify you, there are plenty of new titles you’ll be able to stream next month, so we’ve put together a list of everything heading to the major platforms in October.

Below, you’ll find everything that’s coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, IMDb TV, Tubi, and Peacock throughout October 2020.

Amelie Smith, The Haunting of Bly ManorPhoto: Netflix/Eike Schroter

TBA

ARASHI’s Diary -Voyage (Episodes 13 & 14)

Brave Blue World

Start-Up (Netflix Original

Oct. 1

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

All Because of You (Netflix Original)

Along Came a Spider

A.M.I.

Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2

Basic Instinct

Black ’47

Cape Fear

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire

Carmen Sandiego Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Code Lyoko Seasons 1-4

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Employee of the Month

Enemy at the Gates

Evil Season 1

Familiar Wife Season 1

Fargo

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate

Free State of Jones

Ghost Rider

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Good Morning, Verônica (Netflix Original)

Gran Torino

Her

House of 1,000 Corpses

Human Nature

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

I’m Leaving Now

The Longest Yard (1974)

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood (Netflix Original)

The Outpost

The Parkers Seasons 1-5

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Poseidon (2006)

The Prince & Me

Stranger than Fiction

Superman Returns

Sword Art Online: Alicization

Troy

The Unicorn: Season 1

The Worst Witch Season 4 (Netflix Family)

WarGames

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Yogi Bear

You Cannot Hide Season 1

Oct. 2

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween (Netflix Family)

The Binding (Netflix Film)

Dick Johnson Is Dead (Netflix Documentary)

Emily in Paris (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

Òlòtūré (Netflix Film)

Serious Men (Netflix Film)

Song Exploder (Netflix Original)

Vampires vs. the Bronx (Netflix Film)

You’ve Got This (Netflix Film)

Oct. 4

Colombiana

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (Netflix Documentary)

Oct. 6

Dolly Parton: Here I Am

Saturday Church

StarBeam: Halloween Hero (Netflix Family)

Walk Away from Love

Oct. 7

Hubie Halloween (Netflix Film) [Trailer]

Schitt’s Creek Season 6

To the Lake (Netflix Original)

Oct. 9

Deaf U (Netflix Original)

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio (Netflix Family)

Ginny Weds Sunny (Netflix Film)

The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters (Netflix Family)

Oct. 12

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts Season 3 (Netflix Family)

Oct. 13

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer (Netflix Comedy Special)

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef (Netflix Family)

Oct. 14

Alice Junior

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky (Netflix Documentary)

Moneyball

Oct. 15

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting (Netflix Film)

Batman: The Killing Joke

Half & Half Seasons 1-4

Love Like the Falling Rain (Netflix Film)

One on One Seasons 1-5

Power Rangers Beast Morphers Season 2, Part 1

Rooting for Roona (Netflix Documentary)

Social Distance (Netflix Original)

Oct. 16

Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die (Netflix Original)

Dream Home Makeover (Netflix Original)

Grand Army (Netflix Original)

In a Valley of Violence

La Révolution (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

The Last Kids on Earth Book 3 (Netflix Family)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix Film)

Unfriended

Oct. 18

ParaNorman

Oct. 19

Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 (Netflix Documentary)

Oct. 20

Carol

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection (Netflix Family)

Oct. 21

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Rebecca (Netflix Film) [Trailer]

Oct. 22

Bending the Arc

Cadaver (Netflix Film)

The Hummingbird Project

Yes, God, Yes

Oct. 23

Barbarians (Netflix Original)

Move (Netflix Original)

Over the Moon (Netflix Film)

Perdida (Netflix Original)

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix Original) [Trailer]

Oct. 27

Blood of Zeus (Netflix Anime)

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt Season 4 (Netflix Family)

Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score (Netflix Documentary)

Oct. 28

Holidate (Netflix Film)

Metallica Through The Never

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (Netflix Film)

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb (Netflix Documentary)

Oct. 30

Bronx (Netflix Film)

The Day of the Lord (Netflix Film)

His House (Netflix Film)

Somebody Feed Phil Season 4 (Netflix Original)

Suburra Season 3 (Netflix Original)

Oct. 31

The 12th Man

Mike Colter and V Nixie, MonsterlandPhoto: Hulu

Oct. 1

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 4

90 Day Fiancé: Complete Season 7

All-Star Halloween Spectacular: Special

Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern: Complete Seasons 9 & 10

Bride Killa: Complete Season 1

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 13

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 4

Going for Sold: Complete Season 1

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 18 – 20

Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 – 4

Halloween Wars: Complete Seasons 3 – 8

Hell’s Kitchen: Complete Season 18

Homicide City: Charlotte: Complete Season 1

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Season 9

Man with a Van: Complete Season 1

Moonshiners: Master Distiller: Complete Season 1

Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 8

My Feet Are Killing Me: Complete Season 1

Property Virgins: Complete Season 18

Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 1

Sweet 15: Quinceañera: Complete Season 1

The Flay List: Complete Season 1

Twisted Love: Complete Season 1

31 (2016)

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

Across The Line (2015)

After Life (2010)

Anti-Trust (2001)

Blade (1998)

Blade 2 (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Blood Ties (2014)

Blue City (1986)

The Curse Of Downers Grove (2015)

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

The Do-Deca-Pentathlon (2011)

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)

Drugstore Cowboy (1989)

The Executioners (2018)

The Express (2008)

The Eye (2008)

Fallen (1998)

Girls Against Boys (2013)

Good Hair (2009)

Guess Who (2005)

Hostel (2006)

Hostel: Part II (2007)

House Of 1000 Corpses (2003)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)

Interview With the Vampire (1994)

Joe (2014)

Judy & Punch (2019)

Kicking & Screaming (2005)

Killers (2010)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)

Martyrs (2016)

Mud (2013)

Nurse 3D (2014)

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)

The Portrait of a Lady (1996)

The Quiet Ones (2014)

Raging Bull (1980)

The Sandman (2018)

Senorita Justice (2004)

Sk8 Dawg (2018)

The Skull (1965)

Snakes On A Plane (2006)

Spaceballs (1987)

Species (1995)

Superbad (2007)

Thanks for Sharing (2013)

Tooth Fairy (2008)

Triumph of the Spirit (1989)

Vampire (2011)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)

Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard (2015)

Oct. 2

Monsterland: Complete Season 1

Connecting: Series Premiere

Oct. 3

Ma Ma (2015)

Oct. 4

Saturday Night Live: Season 46 Premiere

Oct. 5

Dragon Ball Super: New Episodes 1 – 131 (DUBBED)

Oct. 7

Books of Blood: Film Premiere

Ellen’s Game of Games: Season 4 Premiere

Next: Series Premiere

Oct. 8

Scream 4 (2011)

Oct. 9

Terminator: Dark Fate (2020)

Oct. 11

Infamous (2020)

Savage Youth (2018)

Scotch: A Golden Dream (2018)

Oct. 12

The Swing Of Things (2020)

Oct. 14

The Bachelorette: Season 16 Premiere

Oct. 15

The Purge: Complete Season

Treadstone: Complete Season 1

Bad Roomies (2015)

High Strung (2016)

It Came from the Desert (2017)

Playing with Fire (2019)

The Escort (2016)

Helstrom: Complete Season 1

Oct. 16

The Painted Bird (2019)

Oct. 17

Shark Tank: Season 12 Premiere

Momma Named Me Sheriff: Complete Season 1

Mr. Pickles: Finale Episode

Oct. 18

Friend Request (2016)

Oct. 19

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 31 Premiere

Card Sharks: Series Premiere

Supermarket Sweep: Series Premiere

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire: Season 2 Premiere

Oct. 20

The Voice: Season 19 Premiere

F*ck That’s Delicious: Complete Season 4

Oct. 21

Cyrano, My Love (2019)

Oct. 22

Black-ish: Season 7 Premiere

The Conners: Season 3 Premiere

The Goldbergs: Season 8 Premiere

Bad Hair: Film Premiere

Oct. 23

Superstore: Season 6 Premiere

Oct. 26

Homeland: Complete Season 8

Oct. 26

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)

Oct. 29

American Housewife: Season 5 Premiere

Bad Therapy (2020)

30 Days of Night

TBA

Truth Seekers

Oct. 1

30 Days of Night

The Grudge 3

John Carpenter’s Vampires



Oct. 2

Bug Diaries [Trailer]

Oct. 6

Black Box [Trailer]

The Lie [Trailer]

Oct. 13

Evil Eye [Trailer]

Nocturne [Trailer]

The MandalorianPhoto: Disney+

Oct. 2

The Simpsons Season 31

Oct. 9

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

The Right Stuff Episodes 1 and 2 [Trailer]

X2

Oct. 16

Clouds [Trailer]

Meet the Chimps [Trailer]

The Right Stuff Episode 3

Oct. 23

The Big Fib Season 2 [Trailer]

Once Upon a Snowman [Trailer]

The Right Stuff Episode 4

Oct. 30

The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 1 [Trailer]

The Right Stuff Episode 5

The West WingPhoto: James Sorensen/NBCU Photo Bank

TBA

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote (HBO Max Original Special)

EQUAL

Oct. 1

A World of Calm

Oct. 6

Siempre Luis

Oct. 8

Charm City Kings (HBO Max Original) [Trailer]

Oct. 23

How to With John Wilson



Israel AdesanyaPhoto: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

To be announced.

Kristen Stewart, Twilight; Jennifer Lawrence, The Hunger Games; Shailene Woodley, DivergentPhoto: Lionsgate

To be announced.

CloverfieldPhoto: Photo Credit: Sam Emerson, Sam Emerson

Oct. 1

13 Going on 30

30 Days of Night

30 Days of Night: Dark Days

And So It Goes

Bleeding Steel

Cadillac Records

Cloverfield

Daddy Day Camp

The Da Vinci Code

Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist

Enemy at the Gates

The Eye

Free Birds

Hector & The Search for Happiness

Hostel 3

The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete

Johnny Mnemonic

Kate & Leopold

LEGO Masters Season 1

Monster Trucks

Resident Evil

Sin City

The Soloist

The Tailor of Panama

Tarzan

The Trust

Vampire in Brooklyn

White House Down

Wind River

Daniel Radcliffe, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s StonePhoto: Peter Mountain/WireImage

TBA

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2

Oct. 5

The Rich Eisen Show

Oct. 15

Mr. Mercedes

