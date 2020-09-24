Here’s What’s New to Stream in October on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, Disney+, and More

Are you ready for spooky season? Everyone knows the best part of the scariest month of the year are all the things to watch, from new classics to old favorites. Even if you’re not looking for your streaming options to terrify you, there are plenty of new titles you’ll be able to stream next month, so we’ve put together a list of everything heading to the major platforms in October.
Below, you’ll find everything that’s coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, ESPN+, IMDb TV, Tubi, and Peacock throughout October 2020.
TBA
ARASHI’s Diary -Voyage (Episodes 13 & 14)
Brave Blue World
Start-Up (Netflix Original
Oct. 1
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
All Because of You (Netflix Original)
Along Came a Spider
A.M.I.
Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2
Basic Instinct
Black ’47
Cape Fear
Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire
Carmen Sandiego Season 3 (Netflix Family)
Code Lyoko Seasons 1-4
The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)
Employee of the Month
Enemy at the Gates
Evil Season 1
Familiar Wife Season 1
Fargo
Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate
Free State of Jones
Ghost Rider
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Good Morning, Verônica (Netflix Original)
Gran Torino
Her
House of 1,000 Corpses
Human Nature
Hunt for the Wilderpeople
I’m Leaving Now
The Longest Yard (1974)
Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood (Netflix Original)
The Outpost
The Parkers Seasons 1-5
The Pirates! Band of Misfits
Poseidon (2006)
The Prince & Me
Stranger than Fiction
Superman Returns
Sword Art Online: Alicization
Troy
The Unicorn: Season 1
The Worst Witch Season 4 (Netflix Family)
WarGames
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Yogi Bear
You Cannot Hide Season 1
Oct. 2
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween (Netflix Family)
The Binding (Netflix Film)
Dick Johnson Is Dead (Netflix Documentary)
Emily in Paris (Netflix Original) [Trailer]
Òlòtūré (Netflix Film)
Serious Men (Netflix Film)
Song Exploder (Netflix Original)
Vampires vs. the Bronx (Netflix Film)
You’ve Got This (Netflix Film)
Oct. 4
Colombiana
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet (Netflix Documentary)
Oct. 6
Dolly Parton: Here I Am
Saturday Church
StarBeam: Halloween Hero (Netflix Family)
Walk Away from Love
Oct. 7
Hubie Halloween (Netflix Film) [Trailer]
Schitt’s Creek Season 6
To the Lake (Netflix Original)
Oct. 9
Deaf U (Netflix Original)
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio (Netflix Family)
Ginny Weds Sunny (Netflix Film)
The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix Original) [Trailer]
The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix Original) [Trailer]
Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters (Netflix Family)
Oct. 12
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts Season 3 (Netflix Family)
Oct. 13
The Cabin with Bert Kreischer (Netflix Comedy Special)
Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef (Netflix Family)
Oct. 14
Alice Junior
BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky (Netflix Documentary)
Moneyball
Oct. 15
A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting (Netflix Film)
Batman: The Killing Joke
Half & Half Seasons 1-4
Love Like the Falling Rain (Netflix Film)
One on One Seasons 1-5
Power Rangers Beast Morphers Season 2, Part 1
Rooting for Roona (Netflix Documentary)
Social Distance (Netflix Original)
Oct. 16
Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die (Netflix Original)
Dream Home Makeover (Netflix Original)
Grand Army (Netflix Original)
In a Valley of Violence
La Révolution (Netflix Original) [Trailer]
The Last Kids on Earth Book 3 (Netflix Family)
The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Netflix Film)
Unfriended
Oct. 18
ParaNorman
Oct. 19
Unsolved Mysteries Volume 2 (Netflix Documentary)
Oct. 20
Carol
The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection (Netflix Family)
Oct. 21
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Rebecca (Netflix Film) [Trailer]
Oct. 22
Bending the Arc
Cadaver (Netflix Film)
The Hummingbird Project
Yes, God, Yes
Oct. 23
Barbarians (Netflix Original)
Move (Netflix Original)
Over the Moon (Netflix Film)
Perdida (Netflix Original)
The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix Original) [Trailer]
Oct. 27
Blood of Zeus (Netflix Anime)
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt Season 4 (Netflix Family)
Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score (Netflix Documentary)
Oct. 28
Holidate (Netflix Film)
Metallica Through The Never
Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight (Netflix Film)
Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb (Netflix Documentary)
Oct. 30
Bronx (Netflix Film)
The Day of the Lord (Netflix Film)
His House (Netflix Film)
Somebody Feed Phil Season 4 (Netflix Original)
Suburra Season 3 (Netflix Original)
Oct. 31
The 12th Man
Oct. 1
90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 4
90 Day Fiancé: Complete Season 7
All-Star Halloween Spectacular: Special
Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern: Complete Seasons 9 & 10
Bride Killa: Complete Season 1
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 13
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 4
Going for Sold: Complete Season 1
Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 18 – 20
Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 – 4
Halloween Wars: Complete Seasons 3 – 8
Hell’s Kitchen: Complete Season 18
Homicide City: Charlotte: Complete Season 1
Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Season 9
Man with a Van: Complete Season 1
Moonshiners: Master Distiller: Complete Season 1
Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1
My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 8
My Feet Are Killing Me: Complete Season 1
Property Virgins: Complete Season 18
Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 1
Sweet 15: Quinceañera: Complete Season 1
The Flay List: Complete Season 1
Twisted Love: Complete Season 1
31 (2016)
A Beautiful Mind (2001)
Across The Line (2015)
After Life (2010)
Anti-Trust (2001)
Blade (1998)
Blade 2 (2002)
Blade: Trinity (2004)
Blood Ties (2014)
Blue City (1986)
The Curse Of Downers Grove (2015)
Deep Blue Sea (1999)
The Do-Deca-Pentathlon (2011)
Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)
Drugstore Cowboy (1989)
The Executioners (2018)
The Express (2008)
The Eye (2008)
Fallen (1998)
Girls Against Boys (2013)
Good Hair (2009)
Guess Who (2005)
Hostel (2006)
Hostel: Part II (2007)
House Of 1000 Corpses (2003)
The Hurt Locker (2009)
Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)
Interview With the Vampire (1994)
Joe (2014)
Judy & Punch (2019)
Kicking & Screaming (2005)
Killers (2010)
Lady in a Cage (1964)
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985)
Martyrs (2016)
Mud (2013)
Nurse 3D (2014)
The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012)
The Portrait of a Lady (1996)
The Quiet Ones (2014)
Raging Bull (1980)
The Sandman (2018)
Senorita Justice (2004)
Sk8 Dawg (2018)
The Skull (1965)
Snakes On A Plane (2006)
Spaceballs (1987)
Species (1995)
Superbad (2007)
Thanks for Sharing (2013)
Tooth Fairy (2008)
Triumph of the Spirit (1989)
Vampire (2011)
Wayne’s World 2 (1993)
When A Stranger Calls (2006)
William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)
Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard (2015)
Oct. 2
Monsterland: Complete Season 1
Connecting: Series Premiere
Oct. 3
Ma Ma (2015)
Oct. 4
Saturday Night Live: Season 46 Premiere
Oct. 5
Dragon Ball Super: New Episodes 1 – 131 (DUBBED)
Oct. 7
Books of Blood: Film Premiere
Ellen’s Game of Games: Season 4 Premiere
Next: Series Premiere
Oct. 8
Scream 4 (2011)
Oct. 9
Terminator: Dark Fate (2020)
Oct. 11
Infamous (2020)
Savage Youth (2018)
Scotch: A Golden Dream (2018)
Oct. 12
The Swing Of Things (2020)
Oct. 14
The Bachelorette: Season 16 Premiere
Oct. 15
The Purge: Complete Season
Treadstone: Complete Season 1
Bad Roomies (2015)
High Strung (2016)
It Came from the Desert (2017)
Playing with Fire (2019)
The Escort (2016)
Helstrom: Complete Season 1
Oct. 16
The Painted Bird (2019)
Oct. 17
Shark Tank: Season 12 Premiere
Momma Named Me Sheriff: Complete Season 1
Mr. Pickles: Finale Episode
Oct. 18
Friend Request (2016)
Oct. 19
America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 31 Premiere
Card Sharks: Series Premiere
Supermarket Sweep: Series Premiere
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire: Season 2 Premiere
Oct. 20
The Voice: Season 19 Premiere
F*ck That’s Delicious: Complete Season 4
Oct. 21
Cyrano, My Love (2019)
Oct. 22
Black-ish: Season 7 Premiere
The Conners: Season 3 Premiere
The Goldbergs: Season 8 Premiere
Bad Hair: Film Premiere
Oct. 23
Superstore: Season 6 Premiere
Oct. 26
Homeland: Complete Season 8
Oct. 26
What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012)
Oct. 29
American Housewife: Season 5 Premiere
Bad Therapy (2020)
TBA
Truth Seekers
Oct. 1
30 Days of Night
The Grudge 3
John Carpenter’s Vampires
Oct. 2
Bug Diaries [Trailer]
Oct. 6
Black Box [Trailer]
The Lie [Trailer]
Oct. 13
Evil Eye [Trailer]
Nocturne [Trailer]
Oct. 2
The Simpsons Season 31
Oct. 9
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader
The Right Stuff Episodes 1 and 2 [Trailer]
X2
Oct. 16
Clouds [Trailer]
Meet the Chimps [Trailer]
The Right Stuff Episode 3
Oct. 23
The Big Fib Season 2 [Trailer]
Once Upon a Snowman [Trailer]
The Right Stuff Episode 4
Oct. 30
The Mandalorian Season 2 Episode 1 [Trailer]
The Right Stuff Episode 5
TBA
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote (HBO Max Original Special)
EQUAL
Oct. 1
A World of Calm
Oct. 6
Siempre Luis
Oct. 8
Charm City Kings (HBO Max Original) [Trailer]
Oct. 23
How to With John Wilson
To be announced.
To be announced.
Oct. 1
13 Going on 30
30 Days of Night
30 Days of Night: Dark Days
And So It Goes
Bleeding Steel
Cadillac Records
Cloverfield
Daddy Day Camp
The Da Vinci Code
Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist
Enemy at the Gates
The Eye
Free Birds
Hector & The Search for Happiness
Hostel 3
The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete
Johnny Mnemonic
Kate & Leopold
LEGO Masters Season 1
Monster Trucks
Resident Evil
Sin City
The Soloist
The Tailor of Panama
Tarzan
The Trust
Vampire in Brooklyn
White House Down
Wind River
TBA
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2
Oct. 5
The Rich Eisen Show
Oct. 15
Mr. Mercedes