Here’s what’s coming to reality TV streaming service Hayu in October

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video, but there are also other video streaming platforms in Canada for those who are fans of niche content.
For example, NBC Universal’s Hayu is a reality TV subscription streaming service that gets new series monthly, as well as continuing series weekly.
Here’s what’s coming to reality TV streaming platform Hayu in October:
- Don’t Be Tardy: season 8 (10/07/20)
- Injustice with Nancy Grace (10/09/20)
- Love Island: seasons 1 & 2 (10/10/20)
- The Real Housewives of Orange County: season 15 (10/15/20)
- KUWTK: Kim’s 40th Birthday Special (10/23/15)
Here’s what’s going on this month:
- The Real Housewives of Potomac: season 5 — Mondays
- Snapped: Season 28 — Monday
- Bravo’s Chat Room: season 1 — Mondays + Tuesdays
- Below Deck Mediterranean: Season 5 — Tuesdays
- Made in Chelsea: season 20 — Tuesdays
- Dr. 90210: season 1 — Tuesdays
- Watch What Happens Live: season 17 — Tuesdays – Saturdays
- Don’t Be Tardy: season 8 — Wednesdays
- The Real Housewives of Orange County: Thursdays from October 15th
- Keeping Up With the Kardashians: season 19 — Fridays
- KUWTK: Kim’s 40th Birthday Special — Friday October 23
- The Bradshaw Bunch: season 1 — Fridays
- True Crime: Buried in the Backyard: season 3 — Fridays
- True Crime: Injustice with Nancy Grace: season 3 — Fridays from October 9
- True Crime: License to Kill — Sundays