Here’s how much Priyanka Chopra charges for a sponsored post on social media

Priyanka Chopra’s popularity is not just limited to India. Thanks to her International projects, the actress has gained recognition possibly in every corner of the world. Priyanka’s popularity is translated to her social media as well, since the actress boasts a following of 57.5 million, as of now.

Last year, Hopper HQ, a UK based social media management company released its Instagram Rich List that reveals who earns how much from their posts on the social media platform. Priyanka Chopra was the only Bollywood actor to make the list with the report claiming that she charges around $271,000 (just over Rs. 2 crore) for each sponsored post on her Instagram profile.

Considering Priyanka’s popularity in several countries across the world, we’re not surprised to see such a whopping amount.