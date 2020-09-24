Here’s how Amitabh Bachchan is shooting for the new season of KBC amidst the pandemic



Amitabh Bachchan continues to surprise us at the movies. But his penchant for work is exemplary. The actor was tested positive for coronavirus two months back. He not only surmounted the virus, he’s also back on the set raring to go. The actor has started shooting for the 12th season of the reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati, amidst the pandemic.



Today a leading daily spoke to KBC director Arun Sheshkumar. The director revealed details as to what’s new on the show and what’s gone missing this season. Firstly, there’s no live audience present in the studio. Hence the audience-poll lifeline too has be omitted. Secondly, the crew members are dressed in PPE suits. Their temperatures and oxygen readings are monitored regularly. Thirdly, the contestants have to undergo a COVID test and a quarantineperiod too.



Arun Sheshkumar informs us that Big B’s greeting-style too has changed this season. Say he, “Since a handshake is discouraged in the prevailing situation, Mr Bachchan has devised an elbow bump. He does it in a cute manner; fans will surely imitate him.” Now we can’t wait to see that. He also reveals that the senior actor interacts with unit members over a mike and checks the monitor through the glass partition. So the human contact is kept at its minimum during the shoot, keeping everyone’s safety in mind.