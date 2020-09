The Miami Heat seemingly avoided what could’ve been a noteworthy setback ahead of a potential closeout Game 5 versus the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Per ESPN , Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters on Thursday that he expects big man Bam Adebayo will play Friday night after nursing a left-arm problem during Wednesday’s 112-109 win that propelled the Heat to a 3-1 series lead.