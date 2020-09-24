Greek says no date yet on when exploratory talks with Turkey will start By

Matilda Coleman
ATHENS () – Greece’s government spokesman said on Tursday no date had yet been set for exploratory talks with Turkey to begin.

“Right now we do not have a date,” Stelios Petsas told reporters. “The content will be the demarcation of matitime zones, EEZ (exclusive economic zone) and the continental shelf.”

Greece and Turkey have agreed to resume exploratory talks over their contested maritime claims in the eastern Mediterranean after a four year hiatus following weeks of tensions.

