Greek says no date yet on when exploratory talks with Turkey will start By

ATHENS () – Greece’s government spokesman said on Tursday no date had yet been set for exploratory talks with Turkey to begin.
“Right now we do not have a date,” Stelios Petsas told reporters. “The content will be the demarcation of matitime zones, EEZ (exclusive economic zone) and the continental shelf.”
Greece and Turkey have agreed to resume exploratory talks over their contested maritime claims in the eastern Mediterranean after a four year hiatus following weeks of tensions.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.