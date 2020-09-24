Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik blessed with a baby girl

View this post on Instagram

Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful, to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together x

