Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik blessed with a baby girl

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been blessed with a baby girl. And the two can’t contain their happiness. Naturally. They took to Instagram to express their happiness and gratitude. They also shared an endearing picture of their newborn’s hand.
While Gigi wrote, “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she,rsquo;s already changed our world. So in love.” Zayn wrote, “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she,rsquo;s already changed our world. So in love. To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x”
For the uninitiated, Gigi is a renowned supermodel while Zayn is a singer cum songwriter. Both of them are extremely successful in their fields and therefore are one of the most adored power couples. Gigi had been making headlines for a while now with her super chic pregnancy looks. Waiting to see her now in her post-maternity looks. We congratulate the proud parents on their newborn.