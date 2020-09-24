Gigi Hadid Already ‘So in Love’ With Newborn Baby

Instagram/Luigi and Iango

The 25-year-old runway beauty gushes about her newborn daughter as her celebrity friends send love and congratulatory messages to the new mom on social media.

New mum Gigi Hadid is “so in love” with her newborn daughter.

The baby girl’s arrival was confirmed by Gigi’s boyfriend Zayn Malik, who shared a black and white picture of his hand holding his daughter’s as he wrote, “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful. To try (to) put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together.”

Gigi then shared the same picture on her own Instagram page as she wrote, “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.”

She was quickly inundated with messages of congratulations from her famous friends, including Hailey Bieber, who wrote, “Welcome babygirl! So happy for you guys.”

Emily Ratajkowski wrote, “Congratulations Gigi & Zayn!!” while Olivia Culpo commented, “Ahhhh!!!!! HUGE congrats!!!!! I can’t wait to meet this angel.” Ashley Tisdale – who recently announced her own pregnancy – wrote, “So happy for you” while Kourtney Kardashian used heart emojis to convey her congratulations.

Meanwhile, Gigi’s dad Mohamed Hadid wrote, “Congrats .. Jido’s heart belongs to you.. baby girl.” Jido is the Arabic word for grandfather.

The baby is the first child for Zayn and Gigi, who began dating in 2015 after he ended his engagement to Little Mix star Perrie Edwards. The couple separated in 2018, but rekindled its romance at the end of last year (19), and they were spotted back together in New York in January (20). They have been riding out the COVID-19 pandemic together on a farm in Pennsylvania.