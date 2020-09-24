George Clooney Left ‘Ashamed’ by Kentucky Lawmakers’ Decision in Breonna Taylor Case

WENN/Euan Cherry

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has declared that two of the three officers involved in the death of the emergency medical technician were justified in their actions.

George Clooney has blasted lawmakers in his native Kentucky for opting not to seek charges against any of the police officers responsible for Breonna Taylor’s death, insisting he’s “ashamed” of the decision.

Activists and citizens across America were hoping Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron would demand justice for Taylor, who was shot and killed by police officers during a botched raid on her apartment in Louisville in March, days before the death of another African-American, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minnesota, sparked a resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement and protests against systemic police racism across the U.S. and around the world, but instead he claimed two of the three officers were justified in their actions while charging another with “wanton endangerment”.

Celebrities like Kerry Washington, Mia Farrow, Common, and Viola Davis rushed to social media to vent their frustration following Cameron’s decision, while Clooney released a statement.

“I was born and raised in Kentucky,” he wrote. “(I) cut tobacco on the farms of Kentucky. Both my parents and my sister live in Kentucky. I own a home in Kentucky, and I was there last month.”

“The justice system I was raised to believe in holds people responsible for their actions. Her name was Breonna Taylor and she was shot to death in her bed by 3 white police officers, who will not be charged with any crime for her death. I know the community. I know the commonwealth. And I was taught in the schools and churches of Kentucky what is right and what is wrong. I’m ashamed of this decision.”

Before announcing his decision not to charge any of the cops with murder or manslaughter, Cameron turned on the celebrities he knew would have a problem with the ruling, stating, “There will be celebrities, influencers and activists who have never lived in Kentucky who try to tell us how to feel, suggesting they understand the facts of this case, and that they know our community and the commonwealth better than we do. But they do not.”

Clooney’s statement was clearly a response to the Attorney General’s remarks.