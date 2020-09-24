G7 finance ministers seen backing extension of debt freeze for poorest nations

WASHINGTON/TOKYO () – G7 finance ministers are expected on Friday to signal their support for extending a debt relief programme aimed at helping the poorest countries weather the coronavirus pandemic, three sources briefed on the issue said.
The ministers of the Group of Seven advanced economies are due to meet by video conference on Friday to discuss global economic developments and the continued impact of the novel coronavirus, which has infected nearly 32 million people worldwide and killed around 977,000.
