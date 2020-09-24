Future’s Artist FXXXXY Dead of Complications From Medical Procedure

Instagram

In a statement released a week after his death, the family of the 25-year-old rapper/producer says they ‘are totally shocked and devastated at his unexpected and unforeseen passing.’

FXXXXY‘s cause of death has been revealed, one week the sad news broke. The Dallas-based rapper, who was signed to Future‘s Freebandz label, passed away at age 25 following complications from a routine medical procedure.

In a statement released on Wednesday, September 23, his family said, “The family of Maudell Watkins, aka FXXXXY, aka FBG Fox, are totally shocked and devastated at his unexpected and unforeseen passing.” They added, “We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to his many friends and acquaintances who’ve reached out to us in this extremely difficult time.”

“He lived music with every breath he took and his focus and drive were unmatched,” the statement went on remember the late hip-hop artist. “May his contributions to the music industry live forever. CC 4 Life!”

IGA Executive Vice President Joie Manda also mourned his death, stating, “We are all deeply saddened by the sudden and unexpected passing of FXXXXY and offer our sincerest condolences to his family, his team, friends and thousands of fans. Everyone who came into FXXXXY’s orbit was moved by his positive energy and spirit. His talent was undeniable. He was an important member of our IGA family and it’s heartbreaking that he was taken from all of us too soon.”

Rapper Future was among the first who addressed FXXXXY’s passing on social media, sharing on his Instagram Stories on Thursday, September 17 a screenshot of his last conversation with FXXXXY just a day before the latter’s sudden passing. The “Move That Dope” hitmaker wrote over it, “Jus yesterday…. GONE WAY TOO SOON.”

Just earlier this month, FXXXXY had released a new song “Paranoia / #1 Stunna” along with its music video. He had also released 2 critically acclaimed EPs with “Cartel Shawty” and “Flawed Up Shawty”. As a music producer, he produced Future’s songs “Government Official” and “Extra” off his 2019 EP “Save Me”.