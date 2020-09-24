Flipkart wholesale: Flipkart Wholesale enters 12 new cities ahead of festive season – Latest News

Flipkart Wholesale, the digital B2B marketplace of Flipkart Group, on Thursday announced the expansionof its operations into 12 new cities. Expanding with the fashion category in these cities, Flipkart Wholesalewould now be operationalinGhaziabad, Faridabad, Mysuru, Chandigarh Tricity, Meerut, Agra, Jaipur, Thane-Bhiwandi-Ulhasnagar, Greater Mumbai, Vasai-Virar-Mira- Bhayandar, Thane (Kalyan-Dombivli) and Thane (Navi Mumbai).

By this year-end, Flipkart Wholesale also plans to expand into categories such as home & kitchen and grocery, it said in a statement.