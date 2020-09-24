First Trailer for Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’ Shows Its Stellar Cast

Highlighting the racial injustice in the trial against seven people accused of inciting a riot, the Netflix original film stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sacha Baron Cohen and Eddie Redmayne as the defendants.

–

The first official trailer for Aaron Sorkin’s upcoming drama “The Trial of the Chicago 7” is here for viewing pleasure. The film is based on the true story of the Chicago Seven, a group of seven defendants charged by the federal government with conspiracy in 1969 and 1970, inciting to riot, and other charges related to anti-Vietnam War and countercultural protests that took place in Chicago, Illinois, on the occasion of the 1968 Democratic National Convention.

The trailer opens with Eddie Redmayne‘s Tom Hayden delivering a speech about the plans to stage a protest in Chicago. On the street, the demonstrators, including Sacha Baron Cohen‘s Abbie Hoffman and Jeremy Strong‘s Jerry Rubin, are shocked to find dozens of armed officers heavily guarding the protest.

The protest leads to a trial, during which one of the defendants, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II‘s Bobby Seale, receives racist treatment from Judge Julius Hoffman (Frank Langella). He’s bound and gagged in the courtroom.

According to the official synopsis, “What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest-including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale-were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.”

The movie has received rave reviews following a world premiere virtual event screening. “It’s great, a wily marriage of Sorkin’s strengths, timely material (though the film makes a cogent argument this stuff is always timely), and an ensemble cast made of top to bottom standout performances (but that Strong/Cohen combo is particularly inspired),” IndieWire’s deputy editor Kate Erbland writes of the movie.

Fandango’s Erik Davis gushes, “Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Trial Of The Chicago 7’ is absolutely terrific, and will definitely be among the year’s best. Sharp, riveting, timely, tremendous writing and sensational performances across the board. A chilling but inspiring film about the power of protest.”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7” will be released globally on Netflix on October 16. Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton and John Carroll Lynch are also among the stellar cast.