Fed’s Rosengren says U.S. a long way from maximum employment and 2% inflation target By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . FILE PHOTO: File Photo: The Federal Reserve Bank of Boston’s President and CEO Eric S. Rosengren speaks in New York

() – The U.S. economy is far from maximum employment or 2% inflation, and interest rates will stay low for several years, Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren said on Thursday.

“I’m very worried that we’re pretty far away from what we think is maximum employment and I think there are going to be significant headwinds to getting there quickly.” Rosengren said during an interview with Yahoo Finance.

The policymaker reiterated his view that the economy could take a hit in the fall and winter if coronavirus infections rise, causing consumers to become more cautious. He said low to middle income consumers, small businesses and state and local governments need more support from fiscal aid to make it through the crisis.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR