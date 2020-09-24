Fat Joe: Eminem Wants Me To Come Out Of Retirement!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
3

Rapper Fat Joe has said that Detroit rapper Eminem called him to encourage him to come out of retirement.

“That’s nuts. You know, Em called me last week. I don’t want to keep throwing his name around, but the man was trying to talk me out of retirement last week. This is all I ever wanted my whole life, for one of the rap gods like to call me and tell me, ‘Yo Joe, you nice. You need to get back in there,'” he told Big Sean.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR