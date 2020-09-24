Fantasy Injury Updates: Michael Thomas, A.J. Brown, Davante Adams, more affect Week 3 WR rankings

The wide receiver position remains full of frustration for fantasy football owners as Week 3 draws near. Michael Thomas, A.J. Brown and Jamison Crowder look in danger of missing another game, while Davante Adams, Kenny Golladay and Chris Godwin could make it back on the field. All these injuries have the potential to present sleepers and busts while shaking up our Week 3 WR rankings.

Michael Thomas injury update

Thomas has yet to return to practice after suffering a high-ankle sprain in Week 1 against the Buccaneers. The Saints released their first practice report of Week 3 Wednesday, and Thomas was a ‘DNP.’ New Orleans plays on Sunday night against the Packers.

New Orleans will likely be cautious with its star receiver, although the fact that Thomas hasn’t gone on Injured Reserve could suggest he’ll miss fewer than three games. Unless he gets back on the practice field this week, it’s safe to figure he won’t play Sunday night. Emmanuel Sanders moves up to No. 1, although he underwhelmed in that role last week. The two obvious beneficiaries of Thomas’ absence were Jared Cook (a TE1) and Tre’Quan Smith (a flex option). If Thomas plays, he has to be in your lineup even though he could get a heavy dose of Jaire Alexander.

A.J. Brown injury news

Brown missed Week 2 with a bone bruise in his knee and didn’t practice Wednesday. Speaking on Tuesday, the Titans WR coach referred to “this week or next week” in the context of when Brown might be back. Tennessee travels to play in Minnesota in Week 3, and the Vikings’ pass defense hasn’t slowed anyone down yet.

Brown is a strong WR2 play if he’s active, but if he’s not, it’s fair to consider Jonnu Smith a TE1, Corey Davis a strong flex play, and Adam Humphries a solid flex play in PPR formats. Brown owners will need to see the second-year WR return to practice before having any trust he might suit up this week.

Will Davante Adams play Week 3?

Earlier this week, Adams (hamstring) was reported as having an uncertain status for Week 3 by NFL Network. Adams told media Wednesday that a decision on his status for Sunday Night Football against the Saints won’t be made until later in the week.

Davante Adams asked by @jasonjwilde if he learned anything when the Packers went 4-0 while he nursed his turf toe last season: “Yeah, man. They don’t need me. They don’t need me. That’s what it said. Nah, I’m just messing with you.” pic.twitter.com/UMChNns3hb — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 23, 2020

This being a Sunday night game makes it especially hard for Adams owners, although any return to the practice field Thursday or Friday would raise optimism. Adams is an automatic start if healthy, but it’s those with Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard who might be wondering more what to do.

If Adams practices at all this week, MVS and Lazard owners should probably operate under the assumption that Adams will play. Valdes-Scantling is probably still a high-risk, high-reward WR3 if Adams plays, and a bit safer play if Adams is out. Lazard has borderline flex value when Adams is healthy but should see a target boost if Adams misses out to move more firmly into flex viability.

Kenny Golladay injury update

Golladay (hamstring) put in a limited practice Wednesday. He’s missed Weeks 1 and 2 with his injury and finally practiced, a great sign for his Sunday availability in Arizona.

The Cardinals present a great opportunity for Golladay to open his season now that he looks on track to suit up. Consider him a high-end WR3 for his season debut, with uncertainty surrounding whether he’ll play full snaps. Golladay’s return relegates Marvin Jones Jr. into flex consideration, knocks Danny Amendola and Quintez Cephus out of the conversation entirely, and probably hurts T.J. Hockenson’s red-zone appeal a bit.

Chris Godwin injury news

After being removed from the NFL’s concussion protocol earlier in the week, Godwin returned as a full participant to Tampa Bay practice Wednesday. Assuming no setbacks, Godwin should be back on the field for Week 3 in Denver after missing Week 2 with his head injury.

Godwin’s return is a big boost for Tom Brady, who will have his full complement of weapons available. Godwin and Mike Evans both remain must-start WRs, while Scotty Miller falls down the pecking order (although he saw more success in Week 1 with both studs healthy, so maybe he’s still a PPR flex option).

Jamison Crowder injury status

Crowder (hamstring) missed the final two days of practice last week, sat out Sunday and now missed Wednesday’s practice as well. The Jets travel to Indianapolis in Week 3, and Crowder won’t seem likely to play unless he gets back on the practice field.

In standard leagues, Crowder (and maybe Frank Gore) is the only New York player who warrants a starting fantasy nod. PPR leagues are a bit more interesting, where Crowder gains value but so do his potential replacements, Chris Hogan and Braxton Berrios. If you’re desperate and Crowder is out, Hogan is the better play than Berrios, but both could see near double-digit targets.