Every Marvel Movie and Disney+ Show Release Date Until 2022

This isn’t the news we had hoped for after the recent release of the WandaVision trailer, but it’s not surprising either: Marvel and Disney have once again delayed the release of Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, the character’s long-awaited solo film. Originally pushed from May to November this year, the film will now open on May 7, 2021, a whole year after it was first set to debut. Unsurprisingly, this move has once again set off a domino effect for Phase Four, at least on the big screen.

The Disney+ series WandaVision is still scheduled to debut late this fall, but The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which was supposed to premiere in August, only recently went back into production after being forced to shut down in March with only a few weeks of filming left. Meanwhile, it’s unclear whether Loki will still hit its spring 2021 debut.

Below you’ll find an updated list of every Marvel movie and TV show scheduled to be released through 2022, including a date for the Captain Marvel sequel, and a new date for the third Spider-Man film, which is being co-financed by Disney. We’ll keep updating it as more information comes to light.

Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVisionPhoto: Marvel Studios

Late 2020: WandaVision (Disney+)

Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Kat Dennings, Randall Park, Kathryn Hahn, and Teyonah Parris, this series takes place after the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame — which is notable because Vision died in Infinity War and was not resurrected at the end of Endgame. Parris, meanwhile, will play a grown-up version of Monica Rambeau, a character introduced in Captain Marvel. Dennings and Park will star as their characters from Thor and Ant-Man and the Wasp, respectively.

The Falcon and the Winter SoldierPhoto: Marvel

Potentially Late 2020/Early 2021: The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (Disney+)

The series stars Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell, and Daniel Bruhl (returning to the MCU as Baron Zemo, who last appeared in Captain America: Civil War).

Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow

May 7, 2021: Black Widow

Originally pushed to November, Black Widow is now taking over Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings‘ spring slot. Starring Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz and directed by Cate Shortland, the film is set in Budapest just after the events of Captain America: Civil War and features the Taskmaster as its villain.

Loki

Spring 2021: Loki (Disney+): Potentially delayed because of COVID-19

Tom Hiddleston stars. Loki also died in the final Avengers films, though an earlier version of Loki did appear in the time-travel portion of Endgame, in which he used the Tesseract (aka the Space Stone) to escape capture in 2012. That’s where this series will take place. “The question I get asked more than any other question in Endgame was, where did Loki go, and what happened to Loki?” Feige said at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019. “This series will answer where he went.”

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten RingsPhoto: Marvel

July 9, 2021: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Originally set for Feb. 21, 2021, the film is now premiering in July. The movie stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, and Tony Leung and is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Short Term 12). Fun fact: Leung will play the Mandarin, who appeared as part of a meta-twist in Iron Man 3 when Sir Ben Kingsley starred as an actor playing the Mandarin.

What If…?Photo: Marvel Studios

Summer 2021: What If…? (Disney+)

The animated series stars Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher and features the return of numerous MCU veterans, including Michael B. Jordan, Mark Ruffalo, Natalie Portman, Josh Brolin, Hayley Atwell, and more.

Eternals

Nov. 5, 2021: Eternals

Originally set for Nov. 6, 2020, the film is now debuting a year later in the slot previously earmarked for Tom Holland’s third Spider-Man film. Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, and Don Lee star. Chloé Zhao directs. Who are the Eternals? Good question.

HawkeyePhoto: Marvel

Fall 2021: Hawkeye (Disney+)

Starring Jeremy Renner, the series will introduce Kate Bishop, who picks up the Hawkeye name from Renner’s Clint Barton.

Tom Holland, Spider-Man: Far From HomePhoto: Jay Maidment – © 2019 CTMG, Inc.

Dec. 17, 2021: Untitled Spider-Man film

The upcoming third Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland (Disney is co-financing the project, so we’re gonna go ahead and count it here) was pushed back to December after initially pushing it from July to November.

Thor: Love and ThunderPhoto: Marvel

Feb. 11, 2022: Thor: Love and Thunder

Originally scheduled for Nov. 2021, the film is now debuting in Feb. 2022. Starring Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Natalie Portman. Written and directed by Taika Waititi. Fun fact: This marks Portman’s first Thor film since Thor: The Dark World. (Her character, Jane Foster, briefly appeared in Avengers: Endgame in archival footage; Portman did provide the film a fresh voice-over.) Portman will play female Thor in the new film, a twist pulled from a recent run of Thor comic books. Also of note: The sexuality of Thompson’s Valkyrie will factor into the story, making her the first major LGBTQ character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of MadnessPhoto: Marvel

March 25, 2022: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness



Originally scheduled for May 7, 2021 and then Nov. 5, 2021, the Doctor Strange sequel has been pushed once more, all the way to March 2022. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen. Spider-Man director Sam Raimi is stepping in to direct after Scott Derrickson exited the film earlier this year (he remains an executive producer). The expectation is that this will be the first “scary” Marvel Cinematic Universe film and tie into both WandaVision and Loki.

Brie Larson, Captain MarvelPhoto: Chuck Zlotnick / Marvel Studios

July 8, 2022: Captain Marvel sequel

This date was previously reserved for an unnamed Disney live-action flick, but now we know that it’s the date of the anticipated follow-up to Captain Marvel starring Brie Larson. We’ll update more when we know more.

Status Unknown: Black Panther sequel

In the wake of star Chadwick Boseman’s death in August, it is unclear what the status of the Black Panther sequel is. The anticipated film will likely not hit the original premiere date of May 6, 2022, if Marvel chooses to move ahead. It was set to be written and directed by Ryan Coogler, who co-wrote and directed the first movie.