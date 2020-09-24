Even as Virus Surges, Hungary Forges Ahead With Super Cup Soccer Game

BUDAPEST — A showdown between two top European clubs, Bayern Munich and Sevilla, in a high-profile soccer match is expected to be played as scheduled in front of thousands of fans in Budapest on Thursday night despite a sharp rise in coronavirus cases in Hungary.

The match, for the UEFA Super Cup, will be played at Puskas Stadium, and the organizers say that a maximum of 20,000 people will be admitted, a third of the arena’s capacity, as part of a range of virus-prevention measures.

“We worked really hard with the authorities here to try and make the circumstances align so that it’s safe for people to attend,” said Philip Townsend, communications director for UEFA, European soccer’s governing body.

Hungary is currently experiencing a surge in recorded coronavirus cases that is significantly higher than the numbers seen when Covid-19 entered Hungary earlier this year.