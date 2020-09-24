Duane Vermeulen leads 30-strong Bulls squad against Sharks at Loftus

Bulls director of rugby Jake White has announced a strong 30-man match-day squad that will battle against the Sharks in this weekend’s Super Fan Saturday at Loftus Versfeld.

Springbok World Cup-winning star Duane Vermeulen will lead the Bulls squad which includes many of their new signings made during the coronavirus-enforced off-season.

The backs are loaded with speed and have the experience of several Springboks, including Gio Aplon, Morne Steyn, Embrose Papier, Cornal Hendricks, Travis Ismaiel and Ivan van Zyl, while boasting two Blitzboks in Stedman Gans and Kurt-lee Arendse.

With Vermeulen wearing the captain’s armband, he finds himself surrounded by fellow Springboks Jason Jenkins, Trevor Nyakane, Marco van Staden, Arno Botha, Nizaam Carr and Juandre Kruger, with Blitzbok Tim Agaba adding his power and pace to the mix.

Last year’s successful Blue Bulls under-21 captain, Muller Uys, leads the youngsters, who’ve already proven that they can play at an elite level, alongside Junior Springboks Ruan Nortje, Schalk Erasmus and Corniel Els.

New forward signings Jacques van Rooyen, Sintu Manjezi and Jan-Hendrik Wessels will also get the opportunity to perform.

“The for talking is over. We’ve prepared for this moment for weeks now and the boys just want to get out and play,” said White.

“Their commitment and dedication to the way we want to play is reassuring. Now it is to go out there and to ensure all those long hours in the sun training and perfecting our craft is rewarded by a victory.”

Kick-off is at 16:30 on Saturday.

Bulls squad:

Clinton Swart, Travis Ismaiel, Stedman Gans, Jacques van Rooyen, Kurt-lee Arendse, Corniel Els, Morne Steyn, Ivan van Zyl, Marco Jansen van Vuren, Jade Stighling, Stravino Jacobs, Duane Vermeulen (captain), Arno Botha, Chris Smith, Marco van Staden, Ruan Nortje, David Kriel, Muller Uys, Jason Jenkins, Trevor Nyakane, Schalk Erasmus, Jan-Hendriek Wessels, Mornay Smith, Sintu Manjezi, Juandre Kruger, Nizaam Carr, Tim Agaba, Embrose Papier, Cornal Hendricks, Gio Aplon

Sharks squad:

Forwards: Ox Nche, Mzamo Majola, Dylan Richardson, Dan Jooste, Thomas du Toit, John-Hubert Meyer, Ruben van Heerden, JJ van der Mescht, Hyron Andrews, Emile van Heerden, Evan Roos, Adam Mountfort, Celimpilo Gumede, Tera Mtembu, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Phepsi Buthelezi

Backs: Grant Williams, Sanele Nohamba, Jaden Hendrikse, Curwin Bosch, Jordan Chait, Muller du Plessis, Caleb Dingaan, Jeremy Ward, Marius Louw, Lukhanyo Am, JP Pietersen, Werner Kok, Manie Libbok, Thaakir Abrahams

