Drive-in theatres emerge as potential alternatives to cinemas during the pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic brought the film industry to a screeching halt. Theatres were shut and production work was put on hold as well. Now, even though several films have gone back on floors, there still remains a big mystery over their stipulated release in theatres.

It seems like production houses have come up with an interesting fix for this. Drive-in theatres are pretty popular across the world, but they never seemed to take off in India. Given the current situation in mind, it seems like we might see a return in the trend. With multiplexes and single-screen theatres closed due to the pandemic, the producers of the film Khali Peeli have decided to show their film at drive-in theatres. There currently are only two drive-in theatres in India located in Gurugram and Bengaluru.

It will be interesting to see if this trend picks up in the future. Would you be open to watching a film at a drive-in theatre? Let us know in the comments below.