Drew Brees dismisses concerns about poor stats, slow start

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is off to a very slow start to 2020, but he does not sound at all worried.

Brees said Wednesday he feels “borderline great” and dismissed concerns about his recent play, including worries about how the Saints struggled to move the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday.

“You know one of the statistics that was thrown out after the game was the yards per attempt or something like that. There are many statistics I do not pay one bit of attention to — and that would be one of them,” Brees said, via Mike Triplett of ESPN. “At the end of the day, I am focused on putting us in position to succeed, making great decisions, both in the run game or pass game, whatever is predicated on my ability to get us in the best play. And our ability to take care of the football and go and score points, put us in the best position to win. Those are the things I’m focused on, and I don’t care how we do it. I honestly don’t. I just want to win football games.”

Brees has consistently racked up passing yards throughout his career, but his yearly totals have dropped in the last few seasons. He’s averaging 6.9 yards per attempt through two games, which would be his lowest number since 2007.

The 41-year-old toyed with retirement during the offseason but ultimately made it clear he thinks he has a lot of football left in him. He may still, but his slow start to 2020 is starting to raise some eyebrows.