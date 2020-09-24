Home Entertainment Doctor Punctures Chargers QB Tyrod Taylor’s Lung!!

Doctor Punctures Chargers QB Tyrod Taylor’s Lung!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

A Los Angeles Chargers team doctor has sparked outrage after it was revealed that he accidentally punctured quarterback Tyrod Taylor’s lung just before kickoff.

The doctor was attempting to administer a pain-killing injection to the Taylor’s cracked ribs, coach Anthony Lynn told ESPN.

“It happens,” Lynn said. “Tyrod’s not angry, not upset.”

The team also claims that the injury will not threaten the QB’s career longterm.

RELATED ARTICLES

©