Doctor Punctures Chargers QB Tyrod Taylor’s Lung!!

A Los Angeles Chargers team doctor has sparked outrage after it was revealed that he accidentally punctured quarterback Tyrod Taylor’s lung just before kickoff.

The doctor was attempting to administer a pain-killing injection to the Taylor’s cracked ribs, coach Anthony Lynn told ESPN.

“It happens,” Lynn said. “Tyrod’s not angry, not upset.”

The team also claims that the injury will not threaten the QB’s career longterm.

According to the NFLPA assistant executive director of external affairs George Atallah, the NFL Players Association is investigating the incident.

“Our medical and legal team have been in touch with Tyrod and his agent since Sunday, collecting facts,” Atallah tweeted Wednesday. “An investigation has been initiated.”

Doctors have advised Taylor not to play “indefinitely.” Lynn said that “if Tyrod is 100%, he’s our quarterback.”

