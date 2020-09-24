Disha Patani’s favourite luxury rides revealed

Disha Patani is rather new to the industry, but in a rather short span of time, she has made a space for herself in the world of showbiz. Disha has been a part of some hit films and chartbuster tracks and that has brought her to the limelight. Her fit body and beauty has also caught the attention of many. Not many know that this stunner loves luxury cars.

The actress revealed her top 5 luxury cars to an entertainment portal and said, “Range Rover SUV, Audi A6, BMW 5 Series, Mercedes E220 and Jaguar F-Pace”. Well, the actress surely has a great choice.