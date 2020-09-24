Disha Patani’s celebration for 40 Million on Instagram is all things fitness

Our celebrities enjoy a huge mass following. And in these times of the pandemic and social-distancing, social media is their only way to stay in touch with their fans. Disha Patani who enjoys massive popularity on social media, celebrated her internet success in the fittest way possible.

Yesterday Disha crossed 40 million mark on Instagram. And the actress, instead of celebrating the happy occasion with food, decided to sweat it out and enjoy her sweet success. She shared a video of herself working out, where she’s seen lifting some 60 kgs weights and doing 10 reps. Now that’s some massive hardcore training. One look at the video and you know that fitness is a priority with Disha. We love this spirit and her unique way of celebration.











According to some reports, Disha is training hard for her next film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The actress is going to resume shooting next month and she wants to be in her best shape to face the camera with the fittest man in the industry – Salman Khan. The two have a song pending. Looks like the two fittest actors are all set to burn the screen with their moves.