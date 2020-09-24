Diane Francis: Surreal throne speech just more recycled Liberal bromides and platitudes

Article content continued

So we have a prime minister who wants to plant two billion trees, while at the same time ignoring the 318 billion that already exist and soak enough carbon to more than offset all of Canada’s current emissions.

The truth is that when it comes to the environment, Canada already fares better than virtually any other country in the world. The United Nations publishes carbon emissions, but not carbon offsets. If Canada’s carbon offsets were taken into account — considering our gargantuan inventory of carbon-absorbing forests, farmlands and wetlands — this country would be a net-zero emitter. In other words, we are the solution, not the problem.

Some environmentalists posit that Canada’s trees emit carbon dioxide, not oxygen, if they burn. But given the vast size of our forests, farmlands and wetlands, there’s simply no way that enough of it would burn to offset the amount of CO2 it takes out of the atmosphere. Thinking otherwise is irrational, just like the Liberal belief that there is no problem if deficits skyrocket, and debts soar, because interest rates are really, really low.

What’s obvious after this week’s histrionics is that Trudeau ignores reality and likes to play “Santa Claus,” said Deltell. “This is not the way to manage a state.”

It certainly is not. It’s time for an election.