Demi Moore Is Headed to Amazon: What to Know About Her Steamy New Role

Demi Moore is gearing up for what could be her most daring role to date.

Deadline reports that the 57-year-old actress, best known for ‘90s and early-aughts films such as Ghost, G.I. Jane, and Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle, is headed to Amazon to star in and serve as executive producer for an adaptation of Dirty Diana, the QCode podcast she narrates. Since its debut this summer, the podcast has secured a top-10 spot in Apple’s Fiction list.

Dirty Diana follows Diana, a married woman who behind closed doors runs an exotic website for women to share “intimate sexual fantasies,” reads the podcast description. According to Deadline, it’s loosely inspired by the marriage of the podcast creator Shana Feste, who will also direct the new Amazon series.

Details surrounding production, a premiere date and casting remain sparse, but the podcast itself featured a lineup of A-list cameos. Among them? Melanie Griffith, Carmen Ejogo, Max Greenfield, Lena Dunham and Gwendoline Christie, to name a few.