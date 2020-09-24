Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Make ‘Tough’ Decision to End 2-Month Engagement

Instagram

A source says of the couple, who began romancing each other earlier this year, ‘Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers.’

It appears Demi Lovato‘s happy ending is not with Max Ehrich. Less than a year after the pair announced their engagement to the world, it’s been reported that the former Disney darling and the actor have decided to go their separate ways.

Fans began speculating about their breakup ever since they noticed that some members of Demi’s inner circle unfollowed Max on social media. Multiple sources then confirmed the news, with one telling PEOPLE that it was a “tough decision” for both of them. “But Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers,” the insider continued explaining. “They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together.”

Meanwhile, a second source alleged to E! News that Demi’s closed ones have been doubting Max’s intentions to propose to the singer. “People close to Demi have expressed that they are worried and are hesitant about Max,” the insider said, adding that Demi was initially unfazed by it. The source pointed that Demi is “head over heels for Max and doesn’t want to be heartbroken. She truly cares about Max and wants to think his intentions are genuine.”

Demi and Max began dating in March as they self-quarantined together at her home in L.A. Later in July, Max got down on one knee and proposed to the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer. She said at the time, “I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage… I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!! Ps. THANK YOU… FOR HIDING BEHIND ROCKS AND CAPTURING THE ENTIRE THING!!! I love you boo!!!”