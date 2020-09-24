Deepika Padukone to fly back from Goa in a charter flight today?



The Narcotics Control Burea, who is currently nabbing everyone related to the use and procurement of drugs in Bollywood, has summoned Deepika Padukone according to news reports. It is claimed that Deepika, who is currently shooting in Goa, will fly back to Mumbai today in a charter plane ahead of the meeting with the probe agency. The reports claim that she will be interrogated tomorrow i.e September 25, 2020.



The reports further state that there might be a delay in the probe as her legal team could ask for a later date for interrogation, since the actress is shooting out of the city. Keep watching this space for more updates on the case.