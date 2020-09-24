Dean Jones dies aged 59, cricket news, passes away in Mumbai India

Legendary cricketer, coach and commentator Dean Jones has tragically died suddenly aged just 59.

Jones passed away after suffering a heart attack. Jones was a member of the Star Sports team, and was based in Mumbai while remotely commentating the Indian Premier League which is currently being held in the United Arab Emirates due to the pandemic.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr. Dean Mervyn Jones AM,” Star India said in a statement.

“He died of a sudden cardiac arrest. We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements.

“Dean Jones was one of the great ambassadors of the game associating himself with Cricket development across South Asia. He was passionate about discovering new talent and nurturing young cricketers.

“He was a champion commentator whose presence and presentation of the game always brought joy to millions of fans. He will be sorely missed by everyone at Star and his millions of fans across the globe. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

Cricket Australia released a statement soon after about the “hero to a generation”.

“Dean Jones was a hero to a generation of cricketers and will forever be remembered as a legend of this great game,” Earl Eddings, Chair of Cricket Australia, said.

“Anyone who watched cricket in the 1980s and 1990s will fondly recall his cavalier approach at the crease and the incredible energy and passion he brought to every game he played.

“Although many remember him for his brilliance in the 50-over game, arguably Jones’ finest moment in the national team came in scorching conditions in Chennai in 1986, where his selfless and courageous innings of 210 helped Australia to a famous tie against India.

“Jones remained an immensely popular figure in Australian and Victorian cricket throughout his life and was a much-loved columnist and commentator in every corner of the cricketing world.

“This is a truly sad day. Deano’s loss will be felt not just at home in Australia, but across the globe. Our thoughts and best wishes are with his wife Jane and daughters Isabella and Phoebe.”

The former cricketer played 52 Tests for Australia, scoring 11 centuries in the Baggy Green, with a batting average of 46.55.

Jones also played 164 one-day internationals, scoring 6068 runs that included seven centuries and 46 half-centuries.

After he retired Jones moved into media and coaching, helping him become a popular figure not only in his home country, but also in the sub-continent.

Known for his strong personality, nimble footwork and risk-averse attitude to running between wickets, Jones is widely considered to be among the best ODI batsmen ever.

Born in Coburg, Victoria, Jones first made his name scoring frenetic runs in the early 1980s with Victoria’s Sheffield Shield side.

He was a fierce competitor who also competed with Durham and Derbyshire in English County Cricket.

One of his most memorable feats was during an excruciatingly hot test match in India in 1986.

Batting in what has been described as “oppressively hot” conditions, Jones was vomiting between overs and complained of dehydration.

His captain Allan Border famously urged Jones to stay on the pitch and bat – to which he did, scoring 210 runs which remains the highest score ever made by an Australian in India.

So dehydrated was Jones that he was forced to be put on a saline drip following the match.

In 2006 Jones was named in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List and made a member of the Order of Australia. In 2019 Jones was inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame.

